COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded the Boone County Regional Sewer District $367,000 for regionalization of its Rollingwood treatment facility.
The project will include construction of a pump station to convey overflow from Rollingwood's facility to Midway Crossing Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to a news release from the DNR.
The existing Rollingwood facility will close following construction completion, according to the release.
The DNR says the project will limit wastewater discharge, which will protect the environment. Wastewater will be conveyed to the Midway plant, allowing Midway to continue to serve the community well into the future, the release said.
The funding is estimated to save the district’s ratepayers $220,000 in principal and around $43,000 in interest payments over the loan’s 20-year term.
The project is expected to be completed by December.