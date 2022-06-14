COLUMBIA — The Boone County Commission will release its Mobility Action Plan to address poverty in Boone County Tuesday.
According to a press release, the Mobility Action Plan will center on three key areas, including a focus on early grade literacy, jobs and workforce development, and fair and inclusive housing. Community leaders across multiple sectors, including government officials, local business owners and faith leaders, among others, will participate by taking leading roles in the program.
Through this plan, Boone County hopes to improve economic and social mobility within the community.
"Boone County has long been seen as an innovative, forward-thinking community that has helped its residents to reach their full potential," Janet Thompson, Boone County District II commissioner, said. "That vision can only be a reality, however, if opportunity exists across all sectors of the community."
The new plan will be released during a launch event on Tuesday on the second floor of the Missouri United Methodist Church, located at 204 South Ninth Street. There will be an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. which will include a presentation at 2:30 p.m.