BOONE COUNTY - State legislators reacted to the Missouri House of Representatives enactment of a new dress code Friday.
The new code, House Resolution 11, only addresses female representatives' "attire" while leaving the male representatives' code with no adjustments.
The code was offered on Jan. 4, the first day session began for the Missouri General Assembly, and was enacted Wednesday.
Proper attire for Missouri's female representatives, according to the new code, "shall be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots."
Previous rules allowed female legislators to wear dresses, skirts and slacks with a blazer or sweater, the Washington Post reported.
"This is oppressive," Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) said. "Why are we doing that? Why are we focused on women's clothing?"
Smith said the newly adopted code isn't about ensuring professionalism on the House floor, but it's about Republican representatives attempting to have more control over women representatives.
"I think everyone has an idea of what professionalism is," Smith said. "As long as you're dressed for the work, you're fine."
But Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Columbia) said the bill sponsor, Rep. Ann Kelley (R-Lamar) offered the rule with more in mind.
"I think she wants decorum and protocol and uniformity and to make sure we dress professionally," Reisch said. "By the rules. Just as the men have to."
Changes to the Missouri House rules can be debated every two years.
The dress code comes ahead of Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 18.
While Smith and Reisch stand on opposite sides of the aisle, they agreed the recent changes to the dress code won't impact Parson's State of the State speech.
"You need to look nice and clean and speak, um, professionally," Reisch said. "I think it's just common sense."
"The people of Missouri sent us to Jeff City to do their work," Smith said. "They didn't send us to waste time or to get engaged with ludicrous discussions about what women should be wearing."