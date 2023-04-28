Boone County returns to moderate drought

COLUMBIA − After a month of little rain, experts are worried about drought conditions.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources received the latest drought map from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, which shows Missouri’s drought trends for April. Most of Boone County is in a moderate drought, according to the map.
Ethan Miller, the district manager for the Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District, said the county is very dry and has been for quite a while.
“Right now, it is not just the drought, the dryness of the soil is [because of] the heat we have. The consistent wind has been wicking moisture away,” Miller said. “Soils are dry, plants are hurting, a lot of forages are putting out seed heads, it's way too early for that."
Missouri's drought alert expired on March 1 after the state received a lot of rain, according to Miller.
“They took us out of that drought status for a short period due to some active rainfall at that time, but when you look at the long term, we have not recharged the soils through the fall," Miller said. "We are in bad shape."
In the summer and fall of 2022, central and southern Missouri had abnormal to extreme drought conditions.
June 2022 also had high temperatures which set plant growth back significantly.
“Those heat levels that early on, coupled with the dryness, you're never going to recover really well from that,” Miller said.
According to KOMU 8’s First Alert Weather team, so far this April, Boone County has received 0.57 inches of rain. The average rain for April is 4.13 inches.
Yesterday we told you that mid-Missouri is officially classified as being in a "moderate drought." We're behind quite a bit on rainfall for the month, season and year. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/QYw5blOJBP— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 28, 2023
Rain is not the only factor to drought. Miller said the high temperatures and wind also pay a role in drought conditions and moisture in the ground.
Because of the nice weather, farmers and growers have planted crops and started field operations. Miller says corn and soybeans have been planted, but they need water to stay alive.
“If we don't start to recharge the soils now, going into the hottest and driest part of our normal year, we are going to be way behind the eight ball there,” Miller said.
Feed for livestock is also something Miller is monitoring.
“This is a time of year that we get a lot of our vegetative growth, that's the forage for those animals,” Miller said.
The number of livestock could decline because there would not be enough grass forages to feed the stock.
Miller says the temperature needs to remain low and consistent rain needs to come.
“If we don't start getting that precipitation soon, a lot of what's planted is going to have to get replanted if there is precipitation, or it is just not going to produce well,” Miller said.
Without precipitation, the drought could get worse.
“The way it looks, is that the drought map is going to start expanding into other counties,” Miller said.
Callaway County is also in a moderate drought with the western area of the county in severe drought.