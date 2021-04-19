BOONE COUNTY - MoDOT is aiming to reduce the amount of crashes on Route 63.
On Wednesday, April 21, MoDOT will close down Minor Hill Road until Wednesday, April 28.
Additionally from Monday, April 26 to Monday, May 3, Angel Lane will be closed.
Once the work is completed in that area, the median crossovers currently at those intersections will be permanently closed.
Deceleration lanes, acceleration lanes and other intersection reconfigurations, including J-turns, are being built at these locations.
Similar configurations are planned for Martin Lane, New Salem Lane, and Loy Martin Road.
MoDOT asks that drivers watch for work zones, obey all traffic signs and allow plenty of room for workers on the road.