BOONE COUNTY — Booster shot vaccinations are rising across the nation and in Boone County.
The number of people receiving booster shots is outpacing those getting their first or second doses of the initial vaccination and is contributing to a modest increase in COVID vaccinations in October, according to NBC News.
In the U.S., the number of booster shots being administered is at an average of nearly 400,000 per day, according to NBC News. In Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services has seen a steady rate of vaccinations.
Sara Humm, the public information specialist for the health department, said there are steady numbers of first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses. Now that booster doses are available, there has been an uptick in overall vaccinations.
According to NBC, of the 6.7 million shots administered from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, nearly 2.7 million were booster shots. Of the approximately 6.4 million boosters administered in all, 4 million have gone to seniors, while the remaining 2.2 million have gone to adults from 18 to 64 years old.
"For folks who are eligible to receive a booster dose of Pfizer, they've been able to get a booster for a couple of weeks now," Humm said. "And according to the state's dashboard, we have seen a pretty good uptake of people who are interested in getting the booster dose, specifically here in Boone County as well as across the state."
At vaccination clinics at the Boone County health department, Humm said most of the people who are coming are there to receive booster doses.
"We saw this same kind of thing where, when vaccinations were first available, the first people who were able to get it were people who worked in health care, and especially for folks who had direct patient-facing jobs. And then, people who are over a certain age and people who had certain health conditions," Humm said.
To receive a booster dose, there are some eligibility requirements. Many of those who are eligible for booster shots are at a higher risk of getting COVID.
Qualifying factors for Pfizer booster doses include:
Age 65 years or older.
Age 18 or older with an underlying medical condition, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, neurological condition, diabetes, down syndrome, heart condition, HIV infection, immunocompromised state, liver disease, overweight, pregnancy, blood disorder, smoking, or history of smoking, organ transplant recipient, stroke or cerebrovascular disease and substance use disorder.
Age 18 or older who work in high-risk settings, including first responders, health care workers, firefighters, police officers, congregate care staff, education staff, teachers, support staff, daycare workers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers, and grocery store workers.
Age 18 or older who live in a high-risk setting, includes long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, and homeless shelters.
If someone wishes to obtain a booster dose through the health department, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services requires people to sign an attestation that shows eligibility.
If someone is eligible for a Pfizer booster dose, they can receive that at several locations in Boone County. The health department has a list of vaccination locations.