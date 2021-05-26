COLUMBIA - Boone County will join the Upward Mobility Cohort on May 26. The Cohort will work to reduce racial and ethnic inequities in Boone County.
According to a press release, Boone County will receive a $125,000 grant from the Cohort. The funding for the grant comes from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Boone County is one of eight counties selected by the Urban Institute for the Cohort.
Boone County Data and Performance Analyst Megan Corbin Bania said the county will be working with other organizations.
"This will be an interesting partnership with several community based organizations, local governments and nonprofits to work together to increase and improve upward mobility within our community, across all the communities in Boone County," Corbin Bania said.
According to the Urban Institute, upward mobility is the process of moving families up from poverty.
"Upward mobility is characterized as someone's ability to improve their economic status and situation," Corbin Bania said.
The grant will help with the development of plans that will assist with upward mobility.
"The $125,000 will allow us to engage in the planning efforts within the community and within departments here at the county as well," Corbin Bania said. "We want to make sure that whatever is decided by the community can actually be carried forward."
Boone County will host a press conference Wednesday. The event will include Commissioner Janet Thompson and Community Services Department Director Joanne Nelson.
"We will also be allowed are having some of our partners who have been involved in this work so far will be attending as well and will be available to offer their perspectives on why upward mobility is a critical issue," Corbin Bania said.
The press conference will take place at the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center at 12 p.m.