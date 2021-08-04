COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, a new federal eviction moratorium went into effect and will remain through Oct. 3, 2021, according to the CDC.
The original order expired on July 31. The updated eviction moratorium is temporarily halting evictions in counties where there are high levels of COVID-19 transmission, which is in all but two of Missouri's counties.
Tenants must be eligible and complete a CDC declaration form to be protected by the eviction moratorium. More information about the CDC temporary protection from eviction order is available on the CDC website.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services have numerous resources to help residents with utility, rent and mortgage payments, and legal assistance.
The following organizations help with utility assistance:
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- Assistance for electric and water
- 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia, MO 65203
- 573.817.6430
- SocialServices@CoMo.gov
- CoMo.gov/Health/Human-Services (Click on utility assistance)
Central Missouri Community Action
- Assistance for electric and gas
- 800 N. Providence, Columbia, MO 65202
- 573.443.1100
- https://cmca.us
The following organizations help with rent/mortgage assistance:
Central Missouri Community Action
- Rent and mortgage assistance
- 800 N. Providence, Columbia, MO 65202
- 573.443.1100
- https://cmca.us
Love Columbia
- Rent assistance
- 573.256.7662
- https://www.columbialoveinc.org
Missouri Housing Development Commission
- State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR)
- Rent and mortgage assistance
- 833.541.1599
- mo.safhr@mhdc.com
- https://www.mohousingresources.com/safhr
Local SAFHR Navigators:
- Love Columbia 573.256.7662
- Salvation Army 573.442.3229
Phoenix Programs
- Rent assistance
- 573.875.8880
- https://phoenixprogramsinc.org
Rock the Community
- Rent and mortgage assistance
- 314.651.8735
- rockthecommunity@gmail.com
- http://rocthecommunity.com/index.html
Voluntary Action Center
- Rent and mortgage assistance
- 573.874.2273
- https://www.vacmo.org
The following organization provides legal assistance for landlord/tenant issues:
Mid-Missouri Legal Services
- 573.442.0116
- https://www.mmls.org