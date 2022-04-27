BOONE COUNTY — A prescription drug take back event will be held in Boone County on Friday and Saturday, with multiple collection sites available across the county.
The event is sponsored by the Boone County Sheriff's Department, in partnership with the Youth Community Coalition, the University of Missouri and law enforcement agencies throughout Boone County, according to a news release.
MU students can take prescriptions to the MUPD substation inside the MU Student Center on Friday.
Hey, @Mizzou, you can drop off your expired, unused or unwanted prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the MUPD substation in the MU Student Center. https://t.co/0UhGfpFaTM pic.twitter.com/T3qvkxOtLS— MU Police (@MUPDpolice) April 27, 2022
Residents can drop of their unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs at the following sites:
Friday, April 29:
- Harry S. Truman VA Hospital — 800 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO
- MU Student Center — 901 E Rollins St, Columbia, MO
Saturday, April 30:
- Ashland Police Department — 101 W Broadway, Ashland
- Rock Bridge High School — 4303 S Providence Rd, Columbia
- Hickman Sr. High School— 1104 N Providence Rd, Columbia
- Hallsville Police Department — 202 Highway 124 East, Hallsville
- Centralia Police Department — 114 S Rollins, Centralia
The sheriff's department aims to "provide the community with appropriate disposal" of their prescription medications. Prescription drugs may be abused or distributed improperly if not safely disposed of, according to the release.
Officials ask that residents do not drop off needles.
The event coincides with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. All medications will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.