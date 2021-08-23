BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating the deaths of a 43-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter.
The victims have been identified as Allison Abitz and Jozee Abitz. They are believed to be victims of homicide, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.
Boone County Joint Communications received a call around 10:59 p.m. Sunday from a concerned person who reported they were unable to contact family members, the Facebook post said.
Deputies then responded to the Abitz's residence, in the 7500 block of Lavender Court, just south of Columbia, and found the two deceased.
The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested or charged in relation to the deaths.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).