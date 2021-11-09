COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Columbia man charged with first degree murder in the death of another Columbia man.
Mark Alan Achterberg is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in an investigation into the death of Justin Stidham. A no bond warrant for Achterberg's arrest was issued Tuesday. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Stidham, 32, was shot Monday and and later died at University Hospital.
According to court documents, deputies arrived around 3:40 p.m. Monday to a residence on North Kent Drive for a report of a gunshot wound.
Deputies say Stidham was conscious and breathing when they arrived. When a deputy asked if someone shot him, Stidham replied "Mark" shot him.
Deputies later interviewed a neighbor who said he said he had spoken with Achterberg on Sunday. The neighbor claimed Achterberg was upset with Stidham for stealing his truck.
Achterberg allegedly told the neighbor, "I will shoot him, not figuratively but literally."
The person who originally called 911 about the gunshot wound told deputies Achterberg was still at the residence when they arrived home and that Achterberg only left as they called 911.
Deputies say many of the events leading up to the incident and after the incident were captured on surveillance video outside the North Kent Drive home - including Achterberg entering and leaving the residence.
Anyone with information on this investigation or the whereabouts of Achterberg is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).
This story is developing and will be updated.