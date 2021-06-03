BOONE COUNTY — Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office discovered a dump site for stolen property on Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post.
Deputies identified two cargo trailers and a boat trailer as stolen items. The post also said there were several unidentified trainers and property on the scene that have yet to have identified owners.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you recognize any of the items in the photos, owners are asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office through Boone County Joint Communications at 573-442-6131 or 311.