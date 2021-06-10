COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect that fled deputies multiple times on Wednesday, June 9.
The suspect was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz four door SUV without license plates.
Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at the parking lot of the Fastlane convenience store located on Highway HH and Route B. The driver fled and drove down a gravel road, where the deputy stopped the pursuit for safety reasons.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle again at Highway HH and Route Z a short time after the first attempt, but the driver fled again and the pursuit was terminated.
The driver appeared to be an adult white male with short brown hair and facial hair, according to the Facebook post.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knows the identity of the driver to contact the office by calling 573-442-6131 or 311 to report information through Boone County Joint Communications.