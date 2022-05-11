BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County Sheriff's Office has changed its deputy residency requirements.
Sworn deputies may now reside in Boone County or within adjoining counties, if they are able to respond to the sheriff's office within 60 minutes, according to a Facebook post from the office.
Previously, it was required to live in Boone County by the end of field training.
According to Cap. Brian Leer, there are 16 openings for deputy sheriffs. He said they have found many people have wanted to work for the sheriff's office in an enforcement capacity, but they did not or were unable to live within Boone County.
"With the number of vacancies we have been facing, in addition to the difficulties all law enforcement agencies are having with recruiting, we decided to expand our residency requirement," Leer said. "We hope this change attracts more people to apply."
Leer said they are looking for quality applicants with or without experience.
Those with experience should apply for the deputy sheriff position, while those with no experience should apply for the deputy sheriff trainee position. The trainee would be employed full-time while attending the basic law enforcement academy. The sheriff's office pays for the academy and in return, the employee must sign a minimum three-year work agreement, Leer said.
The sheriff's office website said benefits include 100% county-paid medical insurance, dental insurance, two weeks vacation, 14 paid holidays and retirement plans.
Leer said women and minorities are encouraged to apply. More information on the job openings and application process can be found on the sheriff's office website.