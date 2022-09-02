BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a homicide that happened Friday night near Ashland.

One person is in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement closed off the 18000 block of Old Route A, just south of Ashland, for over two hours.

The sheriff's office, Ashland Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

No further information will be released at this time, the sheriff's office said, as the investigation is ongoing.

