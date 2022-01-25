BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a man was found stabbed and shot late Monday night.
According to Cap. Brian Leer, deputies were dispatched to investigate a "suspicious incident" in the 5700 block of South Bearfield Road around 11 p.m.
Boone County Joint Communication received a report that a man was yelling and people were possibly rummaging through the caller's vehicle, Leer said.
A man was found on the ground next to the vehicle, and deputies believe the man had been shot and stabbed, Leer said.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Sheriff's Office at 573-875-1111 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.