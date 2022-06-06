COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Columbia attorney, Steven Wyse, according to Capt. Brian Leer.
Wyse was a criminal defense attorney and also handled personal injury and civil rights cases based on his website. He founded the Wyse Law Firm in 2002. The firm's office is located in downtown Columbia.
Capt. Leer said shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, an acquaintance of Wyse called Boone County Joint Communications and requested Wyse's welfare be checked on because he did not show up for work.
"Columbia Police Officers responded and found Mr. Wyse deceased in his home. The Columbia Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Office conduct the investigation and we honored their request," Capt. Leer said.
He could not specify why CPD made that request.
Capt. Leer said currently, there is no suspicion of foul play in Wyse's death, but said the investigation is still active.
He said the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy later this week.
In 2019, Wyse requested Gov. Mike Parson appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the relationship and alliance between sex-trafficker Barry Manthe and the Columbia Police Department.
Wyse is also quoted in KOMU 8's reports from 2021 as the attorney for Jeffery McWilliams, the man who was charged in relation to the 2017 murder of Augustus Roberts. The crime happened at a home Roberts was renting in the Old Hawthorne neighborhood.
Wyse also represented Javion Lawhorn in 2021 as his special public defender in the homicide case of Battle High School student Nadria Wright.