COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of West Millbrook Drive in Columbia Monday around 7:45 p.m.
Boone County Sheriff reported one victim has been shot.
BREAKING: I’m on the scene where Boone County Sheriffs reported one victim has been shot. Officers are investigating, it appears the shooting took place on the driveway or in the street. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DJFzyH8Qvx— Sarah Bush (@Sarahbush1233) February 16, 2021
Deputies are still investigating the scene.
A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene spoke with a neighbor, who said she was outside shoveling her driveway when a group of people walked to the house next door. She later heard gun shots and ran inside to call 911.
