COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of West Millbrook Drive in Columbia Monday around 7:45 p.m.

Boone County Sheriff reported one victim has been shot.

Deputies are still investigating the scene.

A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene spoke with a neighbor, who said she was outside shoveling her driveway when a group of people walked to the house next door. She later heard gun shots and ran inside to call 911.

KOMU 8 will update this story when more information becomes available. 

