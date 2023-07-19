BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County Sheriff's Office will assist Ashland police in daily operations until a new interim police chief is appointed, according to a Wednesday news release from the city of Ashland.
Police Chief Gabe Edwards was placed on paid administrative leave Monday due to a "personnel matter," according to City Administrator Kyle Michel.
Effective at 7 a.m. Thursday, the Boone County Sheriff's Office will direct patrol scheduling and provide patrol coverage as needed until an interim police chief is identified and appointed, according to the release.
Michel previously said that an interim chief would be appointed "no earlier than Tuesday night." The Ashland Board of Alderman met Tuesday night for its bimonthly meeting, where members voted to approve the hiring of a new officer and approved an increase in funding for police to take care of expenses, like uniforms.
A closed door session was held at the end of the meeting, where members discussed "hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees," according to the agenda. Ahead of the closed door session, one member reminded others that "what happens at the closed meeting, must remain closed."
No appointments for interim chief were made at the closed door meeting.
Michel said any information related to Edwards' leave "will be released when the matter is concluded."