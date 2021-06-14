BOONE COUNTY — Someone has been impersonating the Boone County Sheriff's Office and contacting persons, including registered sex offenders, in an attempt to commit some type of scam.
The scammer asks persons to contact a member of the Boone County Sheriff's Office by calling 573-818-3026, which is not a number associated with the organization.
When the fake number is called, there is a recording claiming to be the Sheriff's Office.
A detective made a selection on the recording and got through to a male subject.
When confronted, the male subject openly admitted that he was impersonating a detective and was going to be targeting people in the area Monday, according to a post from Boone County Sheriff's Office.