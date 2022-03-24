BOONE COUNTY - We've all gotten phone calls from scammers before, but when someone call and says you're in trouble with the law, it can be more believable.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office has had its share of people calling Missouri residents posing as deputies.
The current scam is a poser claiming to be "Deputy Kenneth Boyce."
The real Boyce isn't even a deputy at all, but a sergeant.
The scammer has been asking people why they failed to show up to court, unbeknownst to the person on the line.
Cap. Brian Leer said people who aren't in trouble with the law are more apt to believe the scam caller.
"And I think a lot of times good law abiding citizens, they don't get contacted by law enforcement very often," Leer said. "And so I think they're using that as you know, they speak with authority, and they have a name and a department behind their name."
One way to see through these scam calls, Leer said, is to remember that law enforcement won't ask for payment over the phone, and they don't ask questions on a court's behalf.
Leer said if anyone is ever skeptical if a call is actually from the sheriff's office, they can always hang up and call the number back.
"If anybody's ever following up with someone or making telephone contact from our office, it's perfectly acceptable for people to question that and even tell the deputy or detective, 'Hey, I'd like to hang up and call back to your office to make sure that it is you calling,'" Leer said.
It can be tricky to catch the scammers because they have ways to avoid being caught. Leer said preventing yourself from being scammed is the best thing to do.
"A lot of times, there's so many layers to get to them, it's hard to prove. So the best effort is just to keep people from getting scammed in the game," he said.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office tries to post information on its Facebook page when a new phone scam comes up. The sheriff's office also asks that if you are called by a scammer pretending to be a deputy, to reach out and report it.
The real published phone number for the department is displayed on the department's website: 573-875-1111.