ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program.
Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city.
The city announced the county removed its sole recycling container, which is located on Red Tail Drive, on Friday.
The city said there was an excessive amount of contaminants mixed in with the recycling.
"There's only so much you can do with holding hands and getting people to do the right thing," Ashland City Administrator, Kyle Michel, said. "We're working on figuring out how to get them to come back with that service."
According to Ashland's city services website, acceptable recycling materials include newspaper, tin cans, aluminum, plastic and cardboard.
However, Michel said the county found "illegal" materials contaminating the recycled materials, causing it to remove its container.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the Boone County Solid Waste committee for comment on when the county container will return to Ashland, but it hasn't responded.
Michel said it could be weeks or even months until the recycling program resumes.
He also emphasized the necessity of proper signage on the recycling containers to help educate residents and avoid future suspensions.