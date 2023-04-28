COLUMBIA - The Mid-Missouri Solid Waste Management District announced the Boone County tire and electronic waste collection to be held at the Northeast Regional Park from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6.
The event is open to any non-commercial resident of mid-Missouri. Nearly any item with a power cord from computers to appliances will be accepted.
Tires may be on the rim or off. There will be fees that will be collected, depending on what items you bring in.
- TV's of any kind/size; $10
- Freon-containing items; $10
- Passenger tire under 28'' diameter; $2
- Passenger tires over 28"; $4
- Heavy truck/tractor tire; $10
The event is supported by funding from the City of Columbia, Boone County, MU and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.