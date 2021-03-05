COLUMBIA - In partnership with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will host an in-person mass vaccination event on Friday, March 12.
The clinic will be at Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4521 Philips Farm Road at A. Perry Park.
Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be approximately 2,300 Pfizer doses available.
Preregistration through the state’s Vaccine Navigator is required to schedule an appointment. Visit covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator or call 877-435-8411 to set up a profile and complete registration.
It is suggested to complete registration early as it can take a couple of days before the system shows vaccination events in the registrant’s area.
There will be a 15-minute observation period after the vaccine is administered.
Residents in Phase 1A; Phase 1B - Tiers 1 & 2 will be eligible for vaccination.
Phase 1A:
- Healthcare Workers
- Long-Term Care Facility Staff and Residents
- Home Health
- Urgent Care
- Vaccination Staff
- Congregate Community
- School Nurses
- Dental Office Staff
- Mental/Behavior Health Providers
- EMS/EMT/Paramedics
Phase 1B - Tier 1:
- Public Health Administrators and Staff
- Law Enforcement
- Fire Services
- Corrections
- Emergency Management
- Public Works
- Emergency Services
- Morticians, Embalmers, etc.
Phase 1B - Tier 2:
- Anyone aged 65 and older
- Any adults with cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome
Seniors and individuals with disabilities needing assistance with transportation can contact OATS Transit. To schedule a ride in Boone County, call the Columbia OATS Transit Office at 573-449-3789 or 800-269-6287.
Additionally, the Area Agencies on Aging are providing registry assistance to individuals age 60 and older who need help registering for a COVID-19 vaccine. They will also provide reminder calls and will help with arranging transportation to and from the appointment if needed. Anyone interested should call Aging Best at 800-369-5211.
Those who receive their first dose at the clinic will be notified to schedule their second dose through the Vaccine Navigator approximately three weeks later.