COLUMBIA - In partnership with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will host an in-person mass vaccination event on Friday, March 12. 

The clinic will be at Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4521 Philips Farm Road at A. Perry Park.

Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be approximately 2,300 Pfizer doses available. 

Preregistration through the state’s Vaccine Navigator is required to schedule an appointment. Visit covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator or call 877-435-8411 to set up a profile and complete registration.

It is suggested to complete registration early as it can take a couple of days before the system shows vaccination events in the registrant’s area.

There will be a 15-minute observation period after the vaccine is administered. 

Residents in Phase 1A; Phase 1B - Tiers 1 & 2 will be eligible for vaccination. 

Phase 1A:

  • Healthcare Workers
  • Long-Term Care Facility Staff and Residents
  • Home Health
  • Urgent Care
  • Vaccination Staff
  • Congregate Community
  • School Nurses
  • Dental Office Staff
  • Mental/Behavior Health Providers
  • EMS/EMT/Paramedics

Phase 1B - Tier 1:

  • Public Health Administrators and Staff
  • Law Enforcement
  • Fire Services
  • Corrections
  • Emergency Management
  • Public Works
  • Emergency Services
  • Morticians, Embalmers, etc.

Phase 1B - Tier 2:

  • Anyone aged 65 and older
  • Any adults with cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome

Seniors and individuals with disabilities needing assistance with transportation can contact OATS Transit. To schedule a ride in Boone County, call the Columbia OATS Transit Office at 573-449-3789 or 800-269-6287.

Additionally, the Area Agencies on Aging are providing registry assistance to individuals age 60 and older who need help registering for a COVID-19 vaccine. They will also provide reminder calls and will help with arranging transportation to and from the appointment if needed. Anyone interested should call Aging Best at 800-369-5211.

Those who receive their first dose at the clinic will be notified to schedule their second dose through the Vaccine Navigator approximately three weeks later.

