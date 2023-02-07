BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Office of Emergency Management will offer free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training through the month of March.
The training is limited to participants 18 years of age or older who live or work in Boone County. According to a press release, non-county residents wishing to participate will be admitted on a case-by-case basis.
The CERT Basic Training provides individuals with the basic skills required to respond to their community’s immediate needs in the aftermath of a disaster, when emergency services are not immediately available. It also trains them to support first responders once they arrive on-scene.
The target audience for this course is individuals who desire the skills and knowledge required to respond to a disaster.
This course is delivered over four weekly sessions and one all-day session. During the training, participants will receive a combination of lecture and hands-on skills training. Participants will take a written exam and receive a certificate indicating successful completion of the course.
The program requires participants to pre-register to attend and has a 20-participant maximum and a 8-participant minimum. Should the course be canceled due to low participation, participants will be contacted by the Boone County CERT Program Manager no less than 24 hours prior to the beginning of the course.
Registration and additional information are available online. The registration deadline is Friday, March 3.
The training is a continuation of the community engagement with the CERT program following the COVID-19 pandemic. The CERT Program was originally developed by the City of Los Angeles Fire Department in 1985, adopted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in 1994 and expanded into a nationwide program under Citizen Corps, according to a news release. There are now thousands of CERTs in communities across the country.