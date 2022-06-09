COLUMBIA - Boone County is planning to release the Mobility Action Plan designed to improve upward mobility from poverty, according to a Boone County Commission press release.
The launch event will happen on Tuesday, June 14 at the Missouri United Methodist Church on the second floor. The launch will begin with an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a presentation at 2:30 p.m.
Representatives from the Boone County Community Services Department, Central Missouri Community Action, Minority Men's Network and a local organizing consultant will be attending the event, according to the release.
The project aims to improve economic and social mobility within local communities. Boone County was selected as one of the eight counties nationwide to participate in the inaugural Upward Mobility Cohort with funding by the Urban Institute.