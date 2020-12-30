BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Treasurer Tom Darrough announced a record $40,473.81 in unclaimed property returns on Wednesday.
According to a release from Darrough's office, the office has returned $103,182.16 to individuals, businesses and other government entities in the past five years.
for election workers, jury members, restitution checks, Sheriff and Circuit Clerk checks and checks written for services to citizens or vendors.
Currently, the county holds $108,196.23, according to the release.
"Once a check is outstanding for 180 days, it goes into our unclaimed fees where it is held for three years," Darrough said in the release. "After that, by state statute it must be turned over to the State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property."
There is a database where you can search and file claims 24 hours a day, seven days a week.