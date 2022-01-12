COLUMBIA — Boone County Treasurer Tom Darrough announced his resignation in a press release on Wednesday.

Darrough said he is quitting to work for a nonprofit "with a mission [he] is passionate about," but has left his end date open.

He cited his wish for a smooth transition as the reason for not providing a specific date. Darrough's replacement will be appointed by Gov. Mike Parson.

"While I am sad to be leaving the Treasurer's office, I am very excited about starting my new journey," Darrough said.

Darrough served as treasurer for 6.5 years. He was appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon.

