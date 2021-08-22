Centralia R-6 School District

  • All students begin class Monday, August 23rd, 2021

Columbia Public Schools

  • 1st through 12th grade students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
  • Kindergarten & Pre-K students begin class Thursday, August 26, 2021

Fayette R-III School District

  • All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

Hallsville R-IV School District

  • 1st through 12th grade students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
  • Kindergarten & Pre-K students begin class Thursday, August 26, 2021

Harrisburg R-VIII School District

  • All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

New Franklin R-I School District

  • All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

Northern Callaway R-I School District

  • All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

Southern Boone County R-I School District

  • All students begin class Tuesday, September 7th, 2021

Sturgeon R-V School District

  • All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021