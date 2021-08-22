- All students begin class Monday, August 23rd, 2021
- All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
Hallsville R-IV School District
- 1st through 12th grade students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
- Kindergarten & Pre-K students begin class Thursday, August 26, 2021
Harrisburg R-VIII School District
- All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
New Franklin R-I School District
- All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
Northern Callaway R-I School District
- All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
Southern Boone County R-I School District
- All students begin class Tuesday, September 7th, 2021
- All students begin class Tuesday, August 24th, 2021