COLUMBIA − The hot weather, lack of wind and loss of generation resources have created concern for those who get their electricity from Boone Electric Cooperative. The power company is asking customers to reduce their electric use over June 16 and June 17.
The spokesperson for Boone Electric, Meredith Hoenes, said the conservation request is a precautionary measure to make sure that rolling blackouts don't occur.
"But it's always safer to ask for conservation and prevent blackouts," she said. "It's better for us to ask for it than for people to lose power."
The co-op serves more than 28,000 members in Boone County and parts of Audrain, Callaway, Howard, Monroe and Randolph counties.
"We are asking, especially from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., those peak heat times of the day, if you can conserve your energy, during those 6 hours," Hoenes said. "It will take the pressure off all of our generation resources from having to meet that very high demand."
Boone Electric outlined a list of ways to save power in the heat:
- Raise thermostats a few degrees. For example, if a normal setting for a member’s home is 75 degrees, raise it to 78 degrees.
- Limit the use of large appliances (run dryers, wash machines and dishwashers are night).
- Unplug devices that are not in use.
- Turn off unnecessary lights and ceiling fans when not in those rooms.
"If the temperature is rising outside, you need to raise your thermostat inside," Hoenes said. "If you're normally comfortable at 73, we're encouraging you to just jump up a few 75-76 if you can handle it. If you can go warmer, go warmer. With every degree you move, you'll also save yourself 8% on your bill."