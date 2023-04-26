COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce honored the new Boone Electric Cooperative (BEC) headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
Members of BEC staff and the public celebrated the brand new building located at 1413 Rangeline St.
In September of 2019, the BEC Board of Directors voted to begin construction on the $29-million building. The board voted unanimously to demolish the old headquarters due in part to safety concerns, according to Laura Baker, BEC's manager of member services.
"It was going to need a lot of roof repairs. We had leaks in the building. It was going to need some other safety issues addressed," Baker said. "We have gotten those addressed with this new building."
Construction faced setbacks with the pandemic, labor shortages and supply chain issues, but the new headquarters finally opened its doors to the public on April 10.
Throughout the development and construction process, over 400 employees and 57 contractors worked on the project.
The new headquarters includes a community building equipped with a large meeting space and kitchen. Members of the public can use this space to hold meetings for various group activities.
"We have about triple the space that we had before to serve our membership and the public," Baker said.
The new headquarters is also designed to better serve BEC's employees. The building is equipped with a Columbia Police Department substation open 24/7, a large dining space, changing rooms with showers and more.
When staff is called in to help in the case of a mass power outage, Vicki Kemna, BEC assistant general manager, said they can be working for hours. She said it's important that this new building has amenities for those employees.
She said employees are happy to be back in one building together. During construction, BEC temporarily occupied the former Shelter Insurance Claims branch.
While member representatives answered outage calls in the temporary building, the BEC engineers were located in another space.
"That created some issues with us being apart, so it was very important for us to stay in communication with each other," Baker said. "To stay on top of weather or other outages, again just make sure that we were accessible to the public."
In a press release, Todd Culley, CEO/general manager of BEC, said they have created a facility "that allows Boone Electric to serve co-op's members reliably and safely for many years."