COLUMBIA - Homes across the country could be looking at increased energy bills this winter.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects U.S. households to spend 54% more for propane, 43% more for heating oil, 30% more for natural gas, and 6% more for electric heating compared to last winter's heating costs.
The increase is largely due to supply and demand issues worsened by the pandemic. As economies begin to grow, demand for natural gas is growing faster than production.
Boone Electric Cooperative expects to be exempt from these changes for now. That's because their fuel diversity includes renewable sources, not just natural gas. However, colder temperatures in the coming weeks could still push heating bills up for most households.
"The main energy use we're talking about is heating," Meredith Hoenes, a communications specialist with Boone Electric, said. "You may not change your habits with your lighting, of your electronic use or your appliance use, but your heater, your furnace is going to run constantly."
To avoid turning up your thermostat, Boone Electric encourages everyone to get an energy audit or weatherization. This will show the places in your home where heat is escaping.
"When it gets cooler in temperatures, you'll be amazed," Hoenes said. "We'll take a thermal imaging gun, and we'll show you that, you know, coming through your light switch or even feeling with your hand. 'Is cold air coming through your light switch? Is cold air coming through your outlet?'"
Rising utility prices and lowering temperatures are likely to impact lower-income housing first.
Central Missouri Community Action offers a Weatherization Assistance Program. This program can help by doing energy audits and fixing HVAC systems to keep heat from escaping. To find out if you're eligible, visit CMCA's website.