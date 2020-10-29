COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative is heading south to assist victims of Hurricane Zeta.
The co-op announced in a release Thursday that it would be sending six line workers with trucks and equipment to help restore power to the members of Clarke Washington Electric Membership Corporation in Jackson, Alabama.
Crews will travel to Tupelo, Mississippi Friday and will continue to Alabama the following morning.
Crews are planning to be in Alabama for roughly 10 days.
Cooperatives in Alabama have reached out to neighboring states for help as the Gulf Coast experienced its third hurricane in eight weeks.
BEC sent three mutual aid crews over 30 days to help Gulf Coast states after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.