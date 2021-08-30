BOONE COUNTY - Boone Electric Cooperative (BEC) will send eight lineman and a two-man right-of-way crew to help restore power in Louisiana.
Cooperatives in Louisiana reached out to neighboring states for assistance following Hurricane Ida making landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday. The hurricane knocked out power to millions.
The crew from BEC will have trucks and equipment to help restore power to DEMCO Electric Cooperative in Baton Rouge.
Almost 70% of DEMCO's members, approximately 77,000 homes lost power because of the hurricane.
Boone Electric Cooperative will join line workers from 29 other Missouri cooperatives.
This marks BEC's first mutual aid trip connected to hurricanes hitting the Gulf Coast this year. BEC sent five crews to cooperatives in Louisiana and Alabama in 2020.