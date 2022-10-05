COLUMBIA - Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health primary care practice in Mexico.
The practice will now be known as Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, which is named after the street the practice is located on. The practice has been a part of the Mexico community since 1997.
The practice will now be open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and appointments can be made by calling 573-581-8500. It is located on 600 Medical Park Drive in Mexico.
The practice will hold providers Michael Quinlan, MD, Peggy Barjenbruch, MD, Ashlee Dougherty, PA-C, and Andrea Feger, FNP-BC. Tonya Linthacum, FNP-BC joined Boone Health General Surgery’s High Risk Breast Clinic.
“We are thrilled to be joining the Boone Health family. With the backing of a strong health system, we will be able to continue to serve the health care needs of the Mexico community as we have for the past 25 years,” Dr. Quinlan said.
According to previous KOMU 8 News reporting, Noble Health in Mexico had services suspended back in March of this year due to restructuring and financial reasons. Employees of the Noble Health hospital in Mexico were furloughed back in April of this year as well.