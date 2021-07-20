COLUMBIA — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the area, Boone Health is putting additional measures in place to protect patients, employees and providers.
Boone Hospital Center patients will only be allowed one visitor a day starting Thursday. Emergency department patients and patients visiting Boone Medical Group clinics will be allowed one visitor.
Below is a list of situations where patients would be allowed two visitors:
- Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care patients
- Pediatric patients on inpatient units
- Obstetrics
- Patients at the end of life will be allowed 2 visitors at a time. Up to 4 different people can take turns visiting each day, as long as no more than 2 visitors are in the hospital at the same time. Alternating visitors cannot wait in the facility.
Boone Health’s Incident Command Center will continue to monitor data trends and make adjustments to policies accordingly.
More information on the Boone Health visitor policy can be found on their website or in the image below.