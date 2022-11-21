COLUMBIA — There's a stigma around hospital food that Jason Anderson said he wants to break.
"I want to offer the best food I can, wherever I'm at," Anderson said. "These people work really hard upstairs, and I just want to give them the best."
From shrimp fettuccine Alfredo to Hawaiian chicken sandwiches, Anderson said every meal he serves as the executive chef at Boone Health is home-cooked and restaurant quality. He's worked at the hospital for only four months but has more than 10 years of experience in the industry.
"Our goal every day is to try to serve food that you could get at a restaurant here in town, but they don't have to leave work to get it," Anderson said.
Patients, visitors and staff get to taste Anderson and his team's creations each day. To Joe Sadewhite, the inpatient therapy supervisor at Boone Health, meals at the hospital have become a highlight.
"When we go into the rooms and ask the patients, 'Hey how was your breakfast or lunch today?' and they all have a surprised answer: 'Well it's actually better than I thought!'" Sadewhite said.
Each week when the menu for the cafeteria is released, Sadewhite said he's seen staff members plan when to pack their meals and when to eat from the kitchen. He said especially now around the holidays, having these meals each day helps people feel more at home from inside hospital walls.
"We never close so someone who has to work on Christmas Day, they're here Christmas Day," Sadewhite said. "To have a special meal knowing that they don't just get something that was warmed up really does make a difference."
Anderson said he hopes to bring that feeling every day.
"Really in my opinion you try to create that nostalgic opinion for each individual so they feel like, 'This is good. This is what my mom or grandma makes,'" Anderson said. "You get to make difference for patients who can't help themselves and you get to also be creative in the cafeteria."
His meals have brought in thousands of views on Boone Health's Instagram page.
This comes as Boone Health reports it's in low census, meaning it has some open hospital beds. As of Monday afternoon, MU Health Care said it had seen an increase in hospital admissions in both adult and pediatric populations because of respiratory viruses but currently more than 80% of hospitals beds there are filled.