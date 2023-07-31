COLUMBIA − Boone Health announced Monday it will eliminate 62 of its 2,320 positions as a response to "increasing costs and changing reimbursements."
The health care company said out of the 62 positions, 47 are currently unfilled and 15 are held by current employees.
“Boone Health takes our commitment to all our employees very seriously. Many of them have dedicated decades of their professional lives in service to the patients who come to us for the highest quality treatment and care,” Boone Health interim CEO Gene Meyer said.
The individuals have been notified and will receive severance pay based on their position and number of years worked, Boone Health said in a news release. They will have the opportunity to be paired with a Boone Heath recruiter to assist with finding another position within the company.
The elimination is one part of Boone Health's "continuing efforts to contain costs and increase efficiencies," the news release said.
Hospitals will receive less money for Medicare reimbursement effective January 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced this month.
“This has been a difficult but necessary decision as we right-size our healthcare system and make ongoing efforts to seek efficiencies while maintaining our high quality of care during a time of increasing costs and changes to how the hospital is reimbursed for its services," Meyer continued.
It's not clear which positions are being cut and when the cuts will take effect. KOMU 8 has reached out to the company to clarify.