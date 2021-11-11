COLUMBIA - Boone Health is entering its 100th year serving the mid-Missouri community. The hospital opened back in 1921, which was also in the height of the Spanish influenza.
Even 100 years later, the hospital and the world are going through a similar situation. Troy Greer, CEO of Boone Health, said he hasn't seen anything quite like this pandemic during his time in the health care industry.
"I think even with 26 years of experience in health care, I certainly think that the pandemic that we face with COVID has been unlike anything any of us could have experienced previously," Greer said.
The pandemic has brought back memories of the Spanish influenza, and Boone Health has been through them both. The hospital was founded in 1917 and opened in 1921, led by the first medical chief of staff, Dr. Frank Nifong.
"They ended up building a 40-bed hospital that is now the old wing named after Dr. Nifong," chairman of the Board of Directors at the hospital, Jerry Kennett, said.
The hospital has old pictures and equipment from the 1920s on display and the advancements made have been important in their fight against COVID.
"In the last pandemic, we have medications that have been created specifically to attack certain kinds of viruses and anti viruses that are made for this kind of a moment in time," Greer said. "But now we have ventilators that are very scientific about how they go about the the process of ensuring that we have air and adequate air and identifying the kind of patients that need those levels of service are things that we have new technology to help us and new medications."
To celebrate its anniversary, the hospital originally planned to hold a ceremony, but hospital spokesman Ben Cornelius said they are looking to delay the event to keep the public safe due to the pandemic.