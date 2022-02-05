COLUMBIA — In recognition of American Heart Month, Boone Health will provide blood pressure screenings and health education on weekdays from Monday, Feb. 7 to Friday, Feb. 18 at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center (ARC).
The free blood pressure screenings will be administered by registered nurses from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. each day.
The screenings aim to advocate for cardiovascular health and raise awareness about heart disease.
Attendees can also be entered in daily giveaways and raffles.