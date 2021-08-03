MEXICO, Mo. - Boone Health opened a new lab draw location to the public this week in Mexico.
The facility offers lab draw services and even COVID-19 tests with physician orders.
The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.
The address of the new lab is 1051 Old Farm Road and is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The phone number is 573-581-1433.
To learn more about Boone Health and their services visit: https://boone.health/services/lab-services/