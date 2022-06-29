COLUMBIA − Boone Health responded to Monday's Amtrak derailment that killed four people and injured more than 150.
Emergency department nurse Jesse Godec spoke about the day many Boone Health workers were called to action following the train derailment in Mendon.
Godec said Boone Health let the Missouri Hospital Association know that it could accept a large number of people with minor to moderate injuries.
"And that was communicated to them, and they offered to send us some of those individuals, which they were transported by bus from the Mendon area where we were able to receive them here," Godec said.
He said some of those who arrived were young Boy Scouts, and the Boone Health crew wanted to make sure they felt safe.
"All the minors that were unaccompanied from the Boy Scout troop were assigned a staff member to advocate, an adult staff member to advocate and monitor them so that they were not left alone," Godec said.
Godec said hospital staff who were not working came in to provide assistance, including 25 additional emergency department workers.
Boone Health mostly saw bumps, bruises and head injuries, but more severe patients were sent in to get x-rays. Godec said he noticed some of the patients didn't have shoes.
"A lot of the boys didn't have shoes," Godec said. "So we had to locate shoes pretty rapidly for them, because that's a pretty uncomfortable kind of situation, walking around without shoes after a traumatic experience."
Godec said he is happy with the response and help from the community and Boone Health.
"We were very blessed to have so many resources at our disposal so quickly that we feel pretty good about our response in the community for mass casualty," he said.
Godec mentioned that Boone Health prepares their employees for situations like this, but it's more intense in real life.
"I've been doing this for 25 years," Godec said. "So this is part of what we have been trained for. I know there was a lot of other very eager or slightly nervous staff members. We have a good plan in place for them."
Boone Health's emergency department director Drew Wilkinson was there on Monday and helped the 28 patients. Patients were able to be quickly discharged from the emergency room due to the abundance of staff members, Wilkinson said.
"I think what really made Boone Health stand out was once they were medically cleared, we brought all of those patients and victims down to our conference rooms and we were able to provide them food, beverages, you know, they hadn't eaten since before lunchtime and even realized they didn't have phone chargers," Wilkinson said. "So we brought in our charging stations for them to use and really made sure that we they were set up after the day was done."
Wilkinson said Boone Health wanted to take it a step further and help them find places to spend the night, even paying for the patients' hotel rooms.
Patients gave a lot of positive feedback to Boone Health's response, according to Wilkinson.
"I can't tell you how many times I heard the words 'thank you' in this room from those very grateful people who had been through a very long day," Wilkinson said.