COLUMBIA – Boone Health CEO and President Troy Greer will step down from his position Friday, Boone Health’s Board of Directors announced.
According to a Boone Health news release, Greer plans to return to Alabama to be closer to his family.
During his tenure as president and CEO, Greer has helped Boone Health transition into an independent health care organization, according to the news release.
The Board of Directors said in the news release that Greer’s commitment and passion for improving the lives of their patients have left a memorable impression on people who worked with him.
Gene Meyer will serve as the interim president and CEO at Boone Health until new leadership is in place.
Meyer held an executive role at Boone Health in 2020 during its transition to an independent hospital.
The Board of Directors said it is committed to finding a leader who will build on Boone Health's progress and accomplishments and maintain its standards of care. The board said the search process will begin immediately.