COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital has updated its visitor policy to allow patients who are not COVID-positive to have two designated visitors a day.
In a press release, Boone Health said visitors must be over the age of 16, undergo entry screening, wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing.
Boone Health Medical Group will also begin allowing two visitors during clinic appointments.
These changes will go into effect Monday, Nov. 1. The hospital said the changes were made in response to improvements in Boone County's 14-day positivity rate.
Boone Health said it will continue to monitor data trends and make adjustments to policies when necessary.