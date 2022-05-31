Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Boone County in central Missouri... * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 321 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Columbia around 340 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hallsville and Murry. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 115 and 133. This also includes Finger Lakes State Park and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH