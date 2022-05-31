CENTRALIA - Boone Health's Centralia clinic celebrated the addition of its new stand-alone lab draw clinic with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning.
The lab will open to the public on Wednesday. It contains all new equipment and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lab will be open to all patients, and no appointment is necessary.
The Centralia clinic was remodeled to also enhance its ambulance space and EMT living quarters.
The Boone Health Centralia clinic has been wanting to add this lab to its primary care clinic for several years. This past six months, they were able to find the space and remodel to make the addition possible.
“Having this more conveniently located in Centralia allows patients who are not already established with the primary care clinic to walk in with no appointments needed to get their lab services completed," Director of Laboratory, EMS, and Emergency Department for Boone Health Drew Wilkinson said. "It saves about a half-hour drive for patients in this area from having to go to Columbia."
The clinic sees between 30 to 60 patients a day in the Centralia area, making this clinic more convenient to them. There has also been a lot of positive impact this new lab addition has had to the community.
“This has been a big ask for the physician's up here at this primary care clinic for some time," Wilkinson said. "This allows any patient whether they are established or not to walk in and get lab services without them seeing the provider first."
Wilkinson said this addition also means shorter wait times and labs can come back faster. Physicians will also get same day results using this location.
Going forward, Wilkinson said they are looking more toward “patient convenience and satisfaction."
The lab is 308 square feet. The cost for the remodeled ambulance, EMS space and the lab addition was around $230,000.
The clinic is located at 1021 East Highway 22 in Centralia.