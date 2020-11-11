COLUMBIA- Patient overflow at Boone Hospital Center is causing patients to be sent to hospitals out of mid-Missouri.
As of Wednesday, there were 47 positive inpatients, 1,984 positive cases, and a total of 28,592 tests performed at BHC.
"We're having to look to Kansas City and St. Louis and sometimes multiple places in those areas. Before we can find, you know, we can find an accepting hospital. We do our best not to do that," Dr. Robin Blount, Vice President Chief Medical Officer at BHC, said.
Another issue Boone Hospital is running into is that patients are staying longer than expected.
"The problem is, as we get more and more of these patients, they stay in the hospital while they don't leave that, you know, they don't turn around as quickly stay in the ICU longer, they stay on a ventilator longer, and those beds aren't turning over," Blount said.
According to Blount, St. Louis is running into these same issues,.
"St. Louis with all the hospitals and all the beds they have they're running into the same thing."
Boone Hospital Center expanded its COVID unit and moved from 20 to 32 beds.
In October, BHC turned down 59 direct admissions and transferred 24 patients out of the ED due to bed/ICU capacity.
Staffing shortages are also an issue due to COVID-19 at BHC, according to Blount.
"Every day we have a large number of staff either out with COVID-19 out on quarantine or waiting for test results. Every day, we have to juggle and figure out how many beds we can staff safely to provide excellent care," Blount said.
Many of these cases at Boone Hospital are from counties outside of Columbia, and according to Blount, a big reason for this is no mask mandate or social distancing.
Boone Hospital Center serves 26 counties and partners with other hospitals in the area, including Truman Veterans' Hospital and MU Health Care.