COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center went into lockdown after Boone County Joint Communications reportedly received a call from an individual threatening the hospital, according to Boone Hospital spokesperson Benjamin Cornelius.
Cornelius said the hospital isn't sure whether the threat is credible but that it is "taking all precautions to ensure the safety of everyone at Boone."
Cornelius did not specify the nature of the threat.
Law enforcement was not on site as of 6:50 p.m. Thursday. A spokesperson said the hospital has security in place.
Around 7:35 p.m. the hospital received an 'all clear' from the Columbia Police Department and removed the lockdown.
Cornelius said the hospital will be resuming normal operations.
