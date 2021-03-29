COLUMBIA — Boone Hospital Center will fully transition from the BJC Healthcare system Thursday.
BJC Healthcare is one of the country's largest non-profit health care organization and based out of St. Louis. The system includes Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital and currently Boone Hospital Center. But on Thursday, the Boone Hospital Center will no longer be a part of the organization.
Previously the date for the transition was set for Jan. 1. The increased demand of health care workers due to the pandemic forced the delay, according to the press release.
Back in September 2018, the Board of Trustees and BJC Healthcare mutually agreed that the latter's lease of Boone Hospital needed to come to a close. August 2019 was when the official announcement came that Boone Hospital would become its own independent hospital.