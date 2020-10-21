COLUMBIA - Hospitals across Missouri face a shortage of available hospital beds, specifically in ICUs, as COVID-19 cases rise statewide, according to Boone Hospital's Chief Medical Officer.
Compounding hospitals' struggles is a statewide nurse shortage, and staffing cuts caused by the pandemic.
"We know how many ICU beds there are in Missouri," Dr. Robin Blount, CMO at Boone Hospital, said. "That doesn't mean we have staff to cover all of those beds."
Dr. Blount is just one of many CMOs statewide whose hospitals are struggling from the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
"It isn't just Boone that is having to send patients somewhere else," Dr. Blount said.
When one hospital runs out of space, the race is on to find another location that does.
"I was on a call with CMOs from around the state," Dr. Blount said. "Every one of them had the same concern that they don't always have ICU beds, and sometimes the people next door don't, and they just have to keep looking farther, and farther, away."
But while Dr. Blount said hospitals across Missouri are struggling, the Missouri Hospital Association, and the State Health Director, disagree.
"There is absolutely not a crisis," Missouri State Health Director Dr. Randall Williams said. "We have a very strict definition called crisis care and we are not finding an issue here in Missouri."
The Missouri Hospital Association's COVID-19 dashboard marks ventilators as being just outside the 'red zone,' meaning that a shortage could be imminent.
"Those are recommended availabilities," MHA spokesperson Mary Becker said. "We still feel like we're in good shape."
The MHA's dashboard of the Central Region shows ventilator availability is near the 'red zone', indicating a shortage. The same dashboard shows just over 30 percent of ICU beds are available statewide.