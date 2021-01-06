COLUMBIA — As Boone Hospital moves forward with its transition to a standalone entity, the board of trustees announced the formation of Boone Health.
Boone Health will manage operations of Boone Hospital, Boone Medical Group, Boone Home Care & Hospice and the relationships with area hospitals and private practice clinics, according to a news release.
Boone Hospital begins operating independently from BJC Healthcare on April 1, 2021.
The board of trustees also is being expanded to create an 11-member Boone Governing Board.
Six community members have been selected to join the current Boone Hospital Board of Trustees to form the 11-member Boone Health Governing Board.
"We are very excited about the new Boone Health Board," said Jerry Kennett, MD, Boone Hospital Board of Trustee Chair. "Their interest in serving in this role speaks to the importance of Boone Hospital and Boone Health for our community."
The additional community members include:
- Charles Bondurant, MD, FABNS, FACS, Neurosurgeon, Mid-Missouri Neurosurgery
- Dianne M. Lynch, Ph.D. President, Stephens College
- Judy Starr, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Central Bank of Boone County
- Gary Thompson, MBA President & CEO, Columbia Insurance Group
- Stacye Smith, Vice President of Human Resources, Shelter Insurance
- William "Barry" Orscheln, Chairmen @ CEO, Orscheln Industries
These members join previous board members, Kennett, Randy Morrow, Jan Beckett, Greg Steinhoff and Bob McDavid.
Tory Greer, CEO of Boone Health, will report to the Boone Health Board, which will begin meeting in the first quarter of the year.